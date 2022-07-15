MARYVILLE, Mo. — One boy and one girl were selected from 10 girls and three boys who competed in the 2022 Nodaway County Fair Little Mr. and Little Miss contest on Thursday night.
Truett Thompson, 4, of Maryville, was named Little Mr. Nodaway County. Emma Osborn, 3, of Barnard, was crowned Little Miss Nodaway County.
Local resident Whitney Plackemeier interviewed each one asking several very important questions regarding favorite foods, rides and meals. Many said their mom or dad made the best chicken nuggets or "psghetti," and that their favorite rides were rollercoasters and the Ferris Wheel.
Osborn, the eventual Little Miss winner, even performed her best rendition of "Jolene," by Dolly Parton, which received much applause.
Each participant received fruit snacks and juice before running back to their families.
The winners will ride in the Nodaway County Fair Parade which starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Entrants will travel east on Fourth Street from the center of campus to Buchanan St. where the route turns south and ends.
