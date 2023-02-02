"Uncle Harry" Bolden and Sarah Frances Shaw Graves

MARYVILLE, Mo. — During the Civil War, Missouri remained in the Union but the state continued to allow slavery until the end of the war. Nodaway County, like other states in the Platte Purchase region, had a smaller number of slaves than other Missouri counties, but slavery was still present here.

According to the 1860 U.S. Census, there were a total of 127 enslaved people in Nodaway County, 65 of whom were male and 62 female. Seventy of these people, 55 percent, were under the age of eighteen.

Sarah Frances Shaw Graves, a former slave in Nodaway County.
Sarah Frances Shaw Graves, a former slave in Nodaway County.
"Uncle Harry" Bolden

"Uncle Harry" Bolden
