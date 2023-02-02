This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — During the Civil War, Missouri remained in the Union but the state continued to allow slavery until the end of the war. Nodaway County, like other states in the Platte Purchase region, had a smaller number of slaves than other Missouri counties, but slavery was still present here.
According to the 1860 U.S. Census, there were a total of 127 enslaved people in Nodaway County, 65 of whom were male and 62 female. Seventy of these people, 55 percent, were under the age of eighteen.
Few of their names and even fewer of their stories have survived, but the words of Sarah Frances Shaw Graves, who was interviewed as part of the Works Progress Administration’s slave narrative project during the Great Depression, can be found at the Library of Congress. Her interview also is available on the Nodaway County Historical Society museum’s website.
After the war and start of freedom for Black residents of Nodaway County, life changed. Many of these former slaves took jobs in farm work or housekeeping.
Others left the area, though were invited back in future decades to celebrate the end of slavery.
One such celebration took place in Burlington Junction in 1886 when Black residents from Maryville and as far away as Clarinda and Shenandoah, Iowa, returned to the community. Notably, while this 1886 celebration was organized by African Americans and featured Black singers from Maryville and Clarinda, the afternoon also included speeches by white and Black residents, and the poster invited both communities to attend.
The cross-community racial work in 1886 resembles the broader relationship between white and Black communities in Nodaway County. There was segregation in the county, with a separate Black school (the Douglass Colored School) and Black church (the African Methodist Episcopal Church), both located in Maryville, but there also were times like the 1886 Emancipation Celebration where white and Black communities came together.
When the Douglass School was founded after the Civil War, there was public concern in the Daily Democrat, one of the local newspapers, that the Black school was not receiving enough community support for its students. An article in 1871 said that the local school board had hired a janitor to work at the white schools in the winter months to keep a fire going and help the students stay warm, but that this had not been done for the Black school. The article called for local residents to fix this problem.
Maryville newspapers also commented that some people who had escaped from slavery years earlier began to return to Nodaway County after the war. Other African Americans moved to the region for work from other parts of the South, and county newspapers sometimes noted their success in the community.
For instance, Harry Bolden had been born into slavery and lived in Virginia and Georgia until the end of the war. He was 20 years old when freed and eventually moved to Nodaway County on his quest for a place to start his new life. By 1873 he had purchased a home in Maryville and worked as a preacher for Black residents. His children followed his path to success and became a part of the growing Black middle class in the Midwest. One daughter taught at a Black school in Kansas City while one son worked as a dentist in Wichita.
Census records and Sanborn Fire Insurance maps (available online at the University of Missouri) show that, despite the segregated nature of schools and some community life in Nodaway County, the community itself was not deeply segregated. Black residents and Black businesses were spread out across Maryville, mixed amongst the white homes and businesses.
For more information, see this website from the Nodaway County Historical Society about slavery in the county: nodawaycountymus.wixsite.com/slavery. The museum also has the book, “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” by Martha Cooper, available for sale. It looks at African American history in the county.
The museum has several exhibits on Black history and is open to visitors on the second Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. The museum’s regular hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday starting Tuesday, March 7 through December.