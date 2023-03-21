MARYVILLE, Mo. — Back by popular demand, the Maryville Public Library’s Craft Supply Bonanza is to return this month.
According to an email from Annie Arvidson, adult programs assistant, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, in the library basement.
“This year, we’re adding some extra festivities to the bonanza, including a chance to try out diamond painting, starting at 10 a.m.,” she said. “Diamond painting is one of those hobbies that allows anyone to become an artist, and feels similar to doing paint-by-numbers.”
There will be 28 diamond painting kits available on a first come, first served basis. The kits include instructions and everything needed to create a coaster in a spring gnome, bird, cat or mandala theme. Attendees are welcome to either take the kit home or start it at the program.
Other activities will be available at the Craft Supply Bonanza, and everything is free. The public is invited to grab a bag of craft supplies, enter a raffle for an adult spring basket and enjoy a coffee and snack.
Other new programs the library is working to start this spring includes:
- Getting Started in Genealogy: Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m. Learn how to build your family tree and get connected with local genealogy resources and contacts. The guest speaker is Letha Marie Mowry, former president of the Nodaway County Genealogy Society. Register for free by stopping by the front desk or calling us at 660-582-5281.
- Used Book Sale: Wednesday, April 19 through Saturday, April 22. Shop the used book collection. Saturday, April 22, is $5 sack day.
- How to Start a Vegetable Garden: Thursday, May 18, 7 p.m. Learn the basics of vegetable gardening, then plant a container vegetable to bring home. Guest speaker will be Tim Janousek, owner of The Plant House. Registration is not yet open.