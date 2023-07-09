Library Green Mile

Community members watch “The Green Mile” at the Maryville Public Library. The small group took part in the library’s Stephen King Adult Summer Book Club. This year they read “The Green Mile,” discussed it, then watched the film released in 1999.

 SUBMITTED BY THE MARYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week marked the conclusion of the library’s Stephen King Adult Summer Book Club. After individually reading “The Green Mile,” a small group met for a book discussion, followed by the movie showing.

“Thank you to everyone who participated,” said Annie Arvidson, Maryville Public Library adult programs assistant. The library’s next adult program will be “Blind Date with a Book.”

0
0
0
0
0