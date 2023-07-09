MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week marked the conclusion of the library’s Stephen King Adult Summer Book Club. After individually reading “The Green Mile,” a small group met for a book discussion, followed by the movie showing.
“Thank you to everyone who participated,” said Annie Arvidson, Maryville Public Library adult programs assistant. The library’s next adult program will be “Blind Date with a Book.”
Starting Monday, July 17, ages 18 and older are invited to stop by the library adult section to check out a mystery gift-wrapped book. Participants will then have the opportunity to rate their date.
This program is free, but requires an active library card. Sixty books will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, email adultprograms@maryvillepubliclibrary.org, or call the front desk at 660-582-5281.