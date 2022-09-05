MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library Puzzle Swap program has been so popular that it will now be offered as a new continuous library service.

According to an email from Annie Arvidson, MPL adult programs assistant, anyone is welcome to swing by the puzzle corner during library operating hours to swap puzzles for new ones.

Community Puzzle 1.jpg

“Frederick the Literate” is the first community puzzle completed by Maryville Public Library patrons. It will be framed, since it’s now a part of library history. 
0
0
0
0
0