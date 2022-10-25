November adult program at library

Wilma Wake shows off the tags and treats she will be teaching attendees how to make at the November Adult Program at the Maryville Public Library.

 

 SUBMITTED BY THE MARYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library prepares for its November Adult Program, Christmas Tags & Treat Bags on Nov. 12. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the basement of the library. Admission is $5 and attendees can register at the front desk or by calling 660-582-5281.

Christmas Tags & Treats Bags will feature speaker Wilma Wake to help teach attendees how to create the eight tags and treat holders included in the program. The library is also hosting a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19-22. The final day of the sale will be $5 sack day.

