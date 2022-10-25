MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library prepares for its November Adult Program, Christmas Tags & Treat Bags on Nov. 12. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the basement of the library. Admission is $5 and attendees can register at the front desk or by calling 660-582-5281.
Christmas Tags & Treats Bags will feature speaker Wilma Wake to help teach attendees how to create the eight tags and treat holders included in the program. The library is also hosting a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19-22. The final day of the sale will be $5 sack day.