MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library recently hosted local dietitian Deanna Bowers who presented “Simple Steps to Getting Started on Your Wellness Journey.”

According to an email from Annie Arvidson, Adult Programs assistant at the library, attendees received bite-sized chunks of wellness advice — and also of protein cookie dough balls, spinach hummus and chicken avocado salad.

1.jpg

Local dietitian Deanna Bowers, back row, at right, held a presentation called “Simple Steps to Getting Started on Your Wellness Journey,” last week at the Maryville Public Library. The library plans to host a free adult program celebrating Valentine’s or “Galentine’s” Day at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 in the library basement. Local baker Sylvia Chloupek plans to provide a cake-decorating demonstration.
