MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library recently hosted local dietitian Deanna Bowers who presented “Simple Steps to Getting Started on Your Wellness Journey.”
According to an email from Annie Arvidson, Adult Programs assistant at the library, attendees received bite-sized chunks of wellness advice — and also of protein cookie dough balls, spinach hummus and chicken avocado salad.
“Thank you to everyone who attended,” Arvidson wrote.
The library’s next free adult program is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the library basement. Celebrating Valentine’s or “Galentine’s” Day with a free dessert, the program will provide a cake-decorating demonstration by local baker Sylvia Chloupek.
Registration is required at the front desk or by calling 660-582-5281. There are only 24 spots available, Arvidson noted, so early registration will secure a spot at the event.
In March, the library plans to hold a craft swap. From March 8-22, people may drop off at the front desk any unwanted craft donations for the craft swap event set for Saturday, March 25. On that day, adults may come in and pick out other craft items that pique their interest.
An Adult Craft Corner will be set up that day with a diamond painting coaster activity. According to Arvidson, completing a coaster will enter the participant in a raffle for a prize.