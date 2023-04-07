Letha Marie Mowry

Letha Marie Mowry

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library’s April adult program will offer a look at Getting Started in Genealogy with guest speaker Letha Marie Mowry.

In 1970, Mowry was asked to write her family history for the Graham Historical Society, according to an email from Annie Arvidson, adult programs assistant. She began collecting information about her ancestors and writing articles that were eventually published in Volume I of “On The Banks of the Elk Horn.” She said that year was when she caught the genealogy disease — for which there is no known cure, but she sure enjoys having it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags