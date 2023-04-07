MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library’s April adult program will offer a look at Getting Started in Genealogy with guest speaker Letha Marie Mowry.
In 1970, Mowry was asked to write her family history for the Graham Historical Society, according to an email from Annie Arvidson, adult programs assistant. She began collecting information about her ancestors and writing articles that were eventually published in Volume I of “On The Banks of the Elk Horn.” She said that year was when she caught the genealogy disease — for which there is no known cure, but she sure enjoys having it.
Mowry’s research extended to learning about other families. She eventually got a computer and started a genealogy database. Her one shelf of books grew to 10 bookcases, and she added more than half a million entries into her database. After her husband died, Mowry moved to Maryville and joined the Nodaway County Genealogy Society. She was serving as its president when it disbanded.
Arvidson wrote that Mowry is excited to share her wealth of knowledge and her local contacts with the community.
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, in the library basement. Register for free at the library front desk, or by calling 660-582-5281.