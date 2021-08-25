TRENTON, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri Class of 2021 will host its first ever music jam at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Black Silo Winery in Trenton.
Special guest Salem Croy, a Trenton local, will open the show, according to a news release.
The event headliner will be Sunny Sweeney, an Eastern Texas native. Sweeney has received praise from Rolling Stone, NPT and American Songwriter.
She has released four albums of her own songs, including “From a Table Away,” “Staying’s Worse Than Leaving,” “Better Bad Idea” and “Bad Girl Phase.” She is currently working on her next album. A press release described Sweeney’s style as “smart country music that likes to have its rock and honkytonk.”
Food trucks from Smoked Iguana BBQ & Sauce Co. and 50 Grams Foods will be available during the music event.
Tickets are on sale now at https://bit.ly/NWMOMusicJam. The cost is $20 prior to the event and $25 at the door on the day of the show.
Ticket proceeds will benefit LNWMO, a nonprofit organization that trains participants on regional growth in northwest Missouri and provides networking opportunities. Class participants come from 19 counties in northwest Missouri. Currently, 440 individuals have graduated from the program.
Event sponsors include premier platinum: Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center; platinum: Black Silo Winery, Regional Radio, K4C Premier Cottages, North Central Missouri College, Smithfield, Northwest Health Services and the Northwest Missouri State University nursing program; gold: Main Street Mercantile and Zane and Jordan Jones; silver: Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Farmers State Bank, Marcia J .Cox ASM, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, Hy-Vee of Trenton and Cobblestone Inn & Suites of Trenton; bronze: Dillon Harp – State Farm, Main Street Trenton – TDIA and Century 21 Team Elite.
For more information, visit Leadership Northwest Missouri and Black Silo Winery on social media.