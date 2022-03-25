MARYVILLE, Mo. — Featuring zany patients and a hilarious plot, the Nodaway Community Theater Company’s production of “The Dastardly Doctor Devereaux,” is sure to keep audiences “in stitches.”
The play and lyrics, written by Billy St. John and music by Debbie Wilson, is set in 1918 in the emergency room of the Hanover D. Cash Clinic. The play embarks on the tale of Lotta Cash, wealthy widow and owner of the clinic, as she is pursued romantically by Dogsbreath Devereaux, M.D.
According to a play synopsis, Nasty Nurse Hilda Hatchet helps Devereaux upon his promise to marry her once he “gets rid of Lotta,” but becomes insanely jealous as she catches him flirting with Nurse Wendy. From there the plot thickens and twists bring about fun new characters and assured laughter.
Artistic Director Scott Lance said the company decided to produce this play for its musical year because “it’s got funny puns in it and it’s got catchy music.”
He said Stage Manager Nina Dewhirst had been on a production of this play, though it was straightforward and not humorous. The two of them decided since it was the year for the children’s play to be a musical, they could handle something melodramatic and funny.
Rehearsals began at the end of February and while some are still working to perfect their part of show, Lance said, “They seem like they’re having a good time.”
Which is exactly the same feeling expressed by his daughter Dinah, 7, who is in the show as Patient Fanny Laughlin.
Dinah said she likes being in the play and that her favorite part is singing the song “Emergency,” and hanging out with friends.
Actor Ivy Goldsmith, 15, of Maryville, not only portrays heroine Nurse Wendy March, but is also credited as set and costume designer. She said the production has been a lot of fun and that she really enjoys the size of this community company where she gets to be involved in many different ways.
“The company, it’s very small, so it’s close-knit,” she said, explaining that it’s been much easier making friends in a smaller cast.
Skilled in sewing through her quilting business, Goldsmith made the necessary alterations on the 1900s-era clothing and also sewed the aprons for the nurses.
“I’ve had a great crew to work with,” she said. “It’s been awesome.”
She explained not only with the costumes, but also the set, the production is going for historical accuracy.
“The costumes are hot … I’m wearing three layers currently,” said actor Liam O’Gwin, 15, of Maryville, who portrays Dr. Dogsbreath Devereaux. He told The Forum that he’s been singing for around seven years and has enjoyed performing during rehearsals.
Musical Director Jennifer O’Gwin said the singing portion of the musical has been so much fun.
“The kids are doing a great job,” she said. “This is a really fun show for singing because I think almost every actor has a little solo bit.”
She said all of the young actors who wanted a chance to sing on stage have a moment where they’re featured.
“So it’s been really fun to work with them and see their confidence grow singing in front of an audience,” O’Gwin said. “Some of the younger ones, to just see the leaps and bounds improvement-wise over the course of such a short time is just ‘YES!’”
With regard to the show, Goldsmith said she’s enjoyed being able to tell such a funny story.
“Sometimes people just need a laugh and I think this show provides that,” Goldsmith said.
Liam said there’s one point in the melodrama where he has to restrain Nurse Wendy, and it’s probably his favorite part of the play. Not only because it’s funny in the scene, but because he recalls a certain rehearsal where they both fell over twice and laughed heartily while checking to make sure the other was all right.
“It’s funny,” Liam said as the main reason people should come out.
Tickets for the show cost $8. Showtimes include: 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1; 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at The Rose Theater, located at 120 W. Third St.
Tickets are available at Hy-Vee in Maryville. Seating is limited.