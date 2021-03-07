Have you ever been in a long distance relationship? Maybe with a family member, friend or boyfriend or girlfriend? It is not very much fun, long distance relationships are really difficult to maintain. I believe that is how a lot of us see our relation with God. He seems far away and pretty unconcerned with us sometimes.
Genesis 1:26-27, tell us that we are created in God’s image. God created you so he could enjoy a relationship with you, you were made to enjoy a relationship with him. Some of you may be saying I have never seen or heard his voice and that is why God feels a little long distance.
According to the Bible, that’s not how God operates. God isn’t far away or distant. He’s relational. We see it all throughout the Bible. God is constantly pursuing a relationship with his people. He’s relational and he created us to enjoy a relationship with him.
You were made to know God.
“This is eternal life: that they may know you, the only true God, and the one you have sent — Jesus Christ.” — John 17:3
I just want to point out one thing, Jesus didn’t say you were made to “know about” God. He is talking about something way better than knowledge. He’s talking about a relationship. What is your relationship with God like right now? What do you wish your relationship with God was like?