MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce plans to host its annual Kids Block Party this afternoon (May 27), on the Fourth Street Corridor between Buchanan and Fillmore streets.
The event is returning after last year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 health crisis. As restrictions ease, people are looking for a return to normal events.
“Everyone wants something to happen for the kids,” said Lily White, chamber executive director. “The families are really excited. … The businesses seem a little bit more cautious, but the ones that want to come are excited.”
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. children may participate in an array of activities and games at the booths of local businesses and organizations. Many typically offer free fun things for children. The block party provides an opportunity for local businesses to expand their community outreach. Booths are free for chamber members. This year, there will be about 10 booths.
Three different inflatables — a bounce house, an obstacle course and axe throwing — from A&M Amusements will be available at the event. There also will be a slingshot game sponsored by Jason Brown Roofing in partnership with Cub Scout Troop 75. This year’s block party will also have a bag toss space and offer free snow cones from Snowie.
Familiar faces, Bobby Bearcat and Josh the Otter, likely will make appearances. Josh the Otter is scheduled to provide information on aquatic safety.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 95 percent chance of precipitation on Thursday for Maryville. The chamber is considering Maryville Community Center for a potential rainout location. The decision will be made by 3 p.m.
For more information, visit the chamber’s website at www.maryvillechamber.com or the organization’s Facebook page.