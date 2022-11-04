JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame on Oct. 28 at the Missouri State Capitol.
The class includes six Missouri veterans and General John J. “Black Jack” Pershing of Laclede, Missouri, as an honorary inductee.
“As Missouri’s Veterans Advocate, it is important to honor those who have served our country both at home and abroad, and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame does an exceptional job of doing so,” Kehoe said. “I would like to thank the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame board members for their work honoring these veterans.”
The 2022 class inductees are:
Michael K. Harris Sr., of Sikeston, enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard in 1984 and retired in 2007. He deployed to Iraq in 2005 and served as the NCOIC with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near Balad, Iraq. Michael served three terms as a city councilman of Sikeston and was past president of SEMO’s Foundation Board. He continues to serve on numerous boards and nonprofit committees focused on improving the quality of life for Sikeston-area residents. These include the VFW, DAV, Sikeston Veterans Park, Sikeston Martin Luther King, Jr. Planning Committee, Mission Missouri, and the Sikeston NAACP. As pastor of the Open-Door Fellowship Ministries, he works to develop community gardens to empower people to gain additional income and provide healthy food.
Jonas Newton (Jack) Matthews (posthumous), of Bloomfield, was drafted into the U.S. Army from Bloomfield, Missouri. He served during World War II as a heavy truck driver with the 314th and 18th Infantry Regiments throughout Europe. Upon separation, he worked with the Department of Labor as its Veteran Representative for Employment and Training Services. Matthews was appointed to the Missouri Veterans Commission when he retired and served as its chair for a total of eight years. He was the driving force in the establishment of the five veterans’ cemeteries in Missouri. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion, AMVETS, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was active with the Boy Scouts, Kiwanis and his church.
Robert George Schemenauer, of Blue Springs, has lived in Missouri for over 50 years. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and retired as a master sergeant in 1973. Schemenauer worked with missile systems as an analyst technician and Strategic Air Command evaluator. He received a B.S. from Central Missouri State University in 1982, passed the certified public accountancy exam and was certified as a CPA in 1983. Contributing to his local community has always been a passion for Schemenauer. His volunteer work includes teaching Sunday school, acting as a docent for the World War I museum in Kansas City and donating numerous hours at the Jackson County Public Library helping those in need of tax preparation.
Stephen L. Taylor, of Sikeston, was in the Quartermaster Corps in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1970-1980. As a licensed attorney, he served in the judge advocate’s office working on investigations and courts martial. Taylor led the Sikeston Jaycees, Little League Football, Jaycee Rodeo Board, Boys State, American Legion Baseball, Chamber of Commerce and Lions Club. His leadership, starting in 1991, as chair of the Sikeston Veterans Park, ensured that the park became a reality. The Veterans Park now contains many displays including an M60A tank and an F-4J Phantom jet. The park recognizes veterans with the placement of bricks in a walkway of honor.
Billy Douglas (Bill) Tudor, of Kansas City, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1984 as a navigator in cargo aircraft. He troubleshot a fuel shortage issue that resulted in a C-5 being able to return to safety from the Thailand-Laos border. After retirement, he moved to Grandview, Missouri, and served for two years as a state representative for District 45. Through his membership in the Grandview Lions Club, he singlehandedly obtained funds for a new playground for the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired. Tudor is a 20-year member and president of the Kansas City Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. The chapter was given a five-star rating from the national headquarters — the highest rating awarded.
Curt M. Vogel (posthumous), of Perryville, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945 as a B-24 bomber pilot and in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1952 as a judge advocate. He successfully completed 30 missions over Europe. Vogel was a Perryville Legion Post 133 legionnaire for 61 years and generously gave his time to veterans to help them with their legal issues. As city attorney, Vogel worked hard to establish the infrastructure, utilities and legal framework to grow the city and attract industry. Vogel donated thousands of hours toward establishing and operating community institutions such as the Perry County Nursing Home and Perry Co. Estates, Perryville’s first subsidized housing.
Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame plaque, which is displayed on the second floor of the Missouri State Capitol outside of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, will be updated with the new class of inductees.
The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization incorporated under the laws of Missouri, established in 2019 by veterans from across the state. For more information, visit mvhof.org or email missourihalloffame@gmail.com.