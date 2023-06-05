MEXICO, Mo. — Miss Missouri candidates from across the state, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri on June 11 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy.
Representing the upper western portion of the state is Miss Northwest Counties, Emily Laskowski. She is the daughter of Heather and Richard Corder of Jonesburg and is pursuing a Master of Arts degree in counseling from Truman State University in Kirksville.
As a member of the Sigma competition group, Laskowski will have her personal interview with the judges on Wednesday afternoon, followed by the health and fitness preliminary Wednesday evening or night one of preliminary competition. During the first night of preliminaries, Laskowski will also perform her talent, a clarinet solo. On Thursday, she will have her on-stage conversation with the judges and the evening gown competition.
Laskowski’s social impact initiative is “Grow from the Ground Up.” This program educates children about the resources their communities have for them as they grow up in poverty. These resources include food pantries, scholarships for college and clothing or hygiene items.
“It also empowers children that they can do anything they put their minds to in order to succeed,” she explained.
As Miss Northwest, Courtney Rowe represents the Maryville area of the state. A Kansas City native, Rowe is the daughter of Michele Rowe and Michael Rowe. A graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, Rowe majored in mass video with an emphasis on broadcasting and video production.
Rowe’s competition group is the Sigma group, which means her interview with the judges will take place on Wednesday afternoon. She will compete in the health and fitness preliminary on Wednesday, the first night of preliminaries and perform her talent, a jazz dance, in front of the judges later that night. Her on-stage conversation and evening gown competition will happen on the Miss Missouri stage on Thursday.
Rowe’s social impact initiative is “It’s On Us: Sexual Violence Prevention Through Education.” This initiative is designed to push for an end to sexual violence by educating students on safe sex, consent and what resources are available to those who are victims of sexual violence.
Miss Show-Me State, Marissa Jarnagin of Independence, is also vying for the title. She is the daughter of Angi Harbord and Kyle and Christy Jarnagin of Independence. Jarnagin is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation and a master’s degree in counseling.
Jarnagin is a member of the Alpha competition group. Her interview with the judges will be on Wednesday morning. She will have her on-stage conversation and evening gown preliminaries on the first night of competition, Wednesday, at Missouri Military Academy. On Thursday, Jarnagin will perform a jazz dance for the judges and compete in health and fitness.
Her social-impact initiative is “Made For More,” an initiative that was created around the concept that everyone is made for something so much more than they initially believe. This also works with her program, “Mountain Movers,” which explores when to lead, whom to love, what to learn and why we live.
“No matter your zip code, demographic, family limitations ... you were created to move mountains,” she explained.
Representing the Kahoka area is Miss Northeast Missouri Shelby Leeker of Belton, Missouri. A Belton native, she is the daughter of Dawn and Brian Leeker. Leeker is currently a student at Avila University, majoring in kinesiology and minoring in psychology.
As a member of the Alpha competition group, Leeker will have her personal interview with the judges on Wednesday morning, followed by an on-stage conversation and evening gown competition during the first night of preliminary competition on Wednesday. On Thursday, she will dance for the judges during the talent competition and compete in the health and fitness preliminary.
Leeker’s social impact initiative is “Survivors to Thrivers,” which focuses on believing, supporting and advocating for survivors of sexual assault. She also hopes to educate communities on sexual assault, how to prevent it and how to support survivors.
“As a survivor myself, I know what it is like to feel like there is nowhere to turn,” she explained. “My goal is to advocate for survivors and make them aware of resources in their area that will best fit them to help on their journey from surviving to thriving.”
Pageant week will begin Sunday, June 11, when the Miss Missouri candidates move onto the Missouri Military Academy’s campus. Throughout the week, the Miss Missouri candidates will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a meet and greet for area residents on the courthouse lawn, located in downtown Mexico.
The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 13, and will continue through Friday, June 16. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri Saturday night, June 17, as it says goodbye to reigning Miss Missouri Clare Marie Kuebbler. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri will begin a hectic schedule of preparations for the Miss America stage and competition to be held later this year.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state, according to a news release from the organization. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.
Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 W. Jackson St. or by calling 573-581-2765.