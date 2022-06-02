MARYVILLE, Mo. — Colleagues, friends and family gathered at Taco John’s on Wednesday afternoon to bid a fond adios to “Taco” Dave Williams, who is retiring after 47 years.
Always upbeat and quick with a joke, Williams’ legacy “will continue to resonate throughout the community, but also in the hearts of customers, staff and colleagues,” said City Council member Benjamin Lipiec — himself a former Taco John’s employee who worked under Williams. Lipiec was on hand to proclaim June 1, 2022 as “‘Taco’ Dave Williams Day” in Maryville.
Most of those 47 years at Taco John’s have been at the Maryville location after a three-year stint in St. Joseph. It was there that he said he thinks the nickname “Taco Dave” first started to stick.
“You know, you work at Taco John’s, it just follows you around,” he said.
And so has his positive attitude on the job, which was on in full force Wednesday surrounded by friends and family.
“It’s just in my nature, I guess,” he said. “…It might be genetic.”
Williams started at Taco John’s in 1974 and worked his way up to manager, eventually moving to Maryville to manage the location here in 1981.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday night a taco sale was held in Williams' honor. The line for 47-cent tacos wrapped around the business twice with numerous vehicles attempting to get in line for the deal. Large letters on the lawn wished "Taco Dave" a very happy retirement.