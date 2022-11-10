11-10 Christmas - parade.jpg
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Maryville for last year's Maryville Christmas Parade. This year's parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With the holiday season just around the corner, businesses and organizations in Maryville are preparing for holiday-themed events and focusing on encouraging people to shop local.

Downtown Maryville, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Nodaway County Economic Development, Maryville Tourism and Make It Maryville are partnering together to help bring the holiday season to life by lighting up the downtown area, sponsoring pop-up shops filling local buildings, bringing Santa, the Grinch and more.

11-10 Christmas file.jpg
Last year’s Grinch Marshal Wendy Combs holds up the plug she honorarily connected to signify turning on the downtown Maryville lights at a lighting ceremony held during a Maker’s Monday event on the steps of the Nodaway County Courthouse.

