Last year’s Grinch Marshal Wendy Combs holds up the plug she honorarily connected to signify turning on the downtown Maryville lights at a lighting ceremony held during a Maker’s Monday event on the steps of the Nodaway County Courthouse.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — With the holiday season just around the corner, businesses and organizations in Maryville are preparing for holiday-themed events and focusing on encouraging people to shop local.
Downtown Maryville, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Nodaway County Economic Development, Maryville Tourism and Make It Maryville are partnering together to help bring the holiday season to life by lighting up the downtown area, sponsoring pop-up shops filling local buildings, bringing Santa, the Grinch and more.
“We’re trying to take all of our events and put them under one umbrella called ‘A Very Merryville Christmas,’” said Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. “That’s how we’re working together and partnering.”
To kick off the season, the chamber has opened up voting for the annual Grinch contests with five finalists, each representing a nonprofit organization of their choice. Community members can vote for the five finalists — DeAnn Davison, Julie Godsey, Cindy Lemar, Philip Pohren and Kirby Sybert — at Hy-Vee and Walmart by placing money in the jar for the nominee of their choosing. Each dollar counts as one vote and the winning Grinch will receive all the money for the organization they represent.
The Grinch will make their first appearance on Nov. 28 to flip on the lights for the courthouse during the Makers’ Monday event.
“Makers’ Monday is kind of our response to Cyber Monday,” said Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development. “It’s encouraging folks to consider shopping local first before they jump online and try to find the deals there.”
The event hosts more than 40 pop-up shops of local businesses, including food, crafts, clothing and more, in different buildings around the square. Carriage rides and Santa strolls around the downtown area as all the lights turn on to illuminate the town.
Encouraging community members to shop local is something the various organizations are pushing heavily this holiday season. Along with Makers’ Monday, a shop local campaign will take place from Nov. 14 to Dec. 16.
Participating businesses will give customers a ticket at purchase, which will enter the customer in the weekly and grand prize drawings — gift cards, cash and other prizes, according to Albrecht and McKim.
The chamber is also participating in the nationwide Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. This is an event that was founded by American Express in 2010 and designated the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce a Neighborhood Champion for its efforts at connecting consumers with local businesses, according to a press release.
“Any revenue they (local businesses) generate has a pretty big ripple effect,” Albrecht said. “It not only helps them as a business owner, but it also stimulates money for sales tax, which then channels into good things here in the community. If they have a business, they’re paying property tax that goes to help all of our essential services.”
Along with the shop local events, other festive events will take place in the downtown area as well as other locations around the town.
The annual Downtown Maryville Christmas Parade is planned for Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. with several new changes.
In the past, the parade, with the Grinch as its grand marshal, started at Second Street and traveled down Main Street until it reached Franklin Park, where Santa would disembark the firetruck and enter “Santa’s House.”
“We’re actually having Santa in the Pocket Park this year,” Davison, executive director for Downtown Maryville, said. “So, we’re running it backwards. The parade will start between Eighth and Ninth Street on the back side of Franklin Park and it will come south and stop at the Pocket Park.”
Carolers will perform, all the lights around the square will be on as well as potentially more lights around the shelter house in the Pocket Park to add to the festivities. The following day, Downtown Maryville will host the Holiday Shop Hop at participating businesses in town from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Throughout the months of November and December, multiple other holiday events will take place. Make It Maryville will host a Tour of Lights, a lighting contest where the grand prize is Dr. Stan and Debbie Snyder paying for the winner’s December electric bill.
The Yuletide Feast will take place at the J.W. Jones Student Union on Dec. 2 and 3 at 6:30 p.m., which shows how Christmas was celebrated in Tudor England and consists of songs, dance, a meal and more.
Families can venture into Whoville with the Breakfast in Whoville event hosted by the Maryville Community Center on Dec. 17.
“It’s just really exciting,” Davison said. “There’s a lot of really cool things going on and trying to create that festival atmosphere. ... It’s just so cool to see people uptown, walking around doing things. You just really see the community come together and that’s what it’s all about: bringing people to town and feeling good about the holidays.”