MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville has announced that ice cream parlor Kris & Kates plans to open a new location in Maryville.
Founded in 1997, Kris & Kates established a '50s- and '60s-themed ice cream parlor featuring a giant pink-and-white ice cream cone building in St. Joseph, according to a news release.
Property owner Austin Evans acquired the business in 2020 and is excited to open the second in Maryville.
"My family and I are very excited to continue investing in Maryville," Evans said. "The support we’ve received at Fit Republic/Lean Kitchen since the beginning has been incredible and we really enjoy working with the community. We can't wait to bring more happiness to Maryville with Kris & Kate's Ice Cream! Additionally, this entire process wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for the help of City Manager Greg McDanel, Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland, and the entire City Council who were instrumental in making this happen. We can't wait to get open!"
The Maryville establishment will be located at 119 W. Fourth St. and will feature the iconic 28-foot tall ice cream cone building, outdoor seating and pedestrian connections to the adjacent public trail.
Construction is set to begin immediately with completion set for spring 2021.
“The City of Maryville is excited to welcome Kris & Kates," said City Manager Greg McDanel. "The brand adds to the unique identity of the Fourth Street corridor and aligns with our goals to 'activate' downtown. Kris & Kates will provide an interactive family-friendly experience and we sincerely appreciate the partnership in bringing this investment to the Fourth Street corridor. In 2017, the corridor was named a 'Great Place in Missouri' by the Missouri Planning Association and Kris & Kates will further enhance it as a destination."
