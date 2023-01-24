Hy-Vee KidsFit bus
Buy Now

The Hy-Vee KidsFit bus is shown during a 2019 visit to the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. This year’s Squat Challenge registration is open now and closes on Friday, Jan. 27.

 

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. KidsFit has announced its annual Squat Challenge registration is open and ready for schools to sign up.

According to a news release, participating schools must register as a Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club first and then can register online for the Squat Challenge at hy-veekidsfit.com/squat-challenge.

