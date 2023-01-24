WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. KidsFit has announced its annual Squat Challenge registration is open and ready for schools to sign up.
According to a news release, participating schools must register as a Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club first and then can register online for the Squat Challenge at hy-veekidsfit.com/squat-challenge.
Registration closes Friday, Jan. 27 and schools can start the challenge Monday, Jan. 30. Schools will then schedule five days in February to count their classroom squats.
Total squats must be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 to be eligible to win. The classroom with the highest average squats per student will be notified by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Schools participating in the Hy-Vee KidsFit Squat Challenge must be located in a 60-mile radius of a Hy-Vee store, noted a release.
The top 10 classrooms to participate in the Squat Challenge will receive a durable, recycled park bench, garden supplies and 120 different seed packs to beautify their school space, dietitian-approved snacks, healthy drinks, KidsFit tote bags for their entire school and an exclusive KidsFit assembly.
Hy-Vee KidsFit offers education and video resources as well as dietitian-approved snack ideas to help kids stay active and healthy. Families may join the free Hy-Vee KidsFit Club to complete monthly challenges and earn prizes to help make healthy choices easy, fun and rewarding. To learn more, visit hy-veekidsfit.com.
Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually.