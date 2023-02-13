Mo Hunting App logo

For those planning to hunt this spring, the Missouri Department of Conservation offers both all-online and blended formats for hunter education.

The all-online format may be completed by Missouri residents age 16 and older. It consists of an online course and requires a fee paid to the online course provider (not MDC). The all-online option requires the passing of a final exam but has no skills portion.

