MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society is accepting submissions to a pet calendar fundraiser.
According to a Facebook post by the organization, all pets are welcome, but photos should feature the pet and not include humans. Photos should be high quality and high resolution, and must be submitted to nnhspix@gmail.com by Oct. 16 to be considered for the calendar.
The submission should be made by the owner of the photo and photos should not include stickers, filters or text.
The organization said in its post that while it will try to include all submissions in the calendar, not all photos may make it in because of space or quality issues.
There is no charge to submit a photo, and pets featured in the photos do not need to be adopted.
Calendars will be available to preview and order in November.
All proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the shelter.