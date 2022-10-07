New Nodaway Humane Society logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society is accepting submissions to a pet calendar fundraiser.

According to a Facebook post by the organization, all pets are welcome, but photos should feature the pet and not include humans. Photos should be high quality and high resolution, and must be submitted to nnhspix@gmail.com by Oct. 16 to be considered for the calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags