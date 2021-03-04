MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Cancer Care – Maryville introduces three new cancer support opportunities to area residents.
Three groups offer patients, family members and friends time to meet with others in similar circumstances, find out how others cope, learn about resources, develop new relationships and connect, according to a news release.
- The Fireside Chat cancer support group will be led by Pastor Kim Mitchell with the First United Methodist Church. It will meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Thursday each month in the Gathering Space at the church. The next meeting is set for March 4.
- The Lunch Brunch group will gather weekly for virtual sessions where people can talk about their cancer journeys. Oncology social worker Emily Heckman with Mosaic Cancer Care – St. Joseph facilitates this group which meets from noon to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday via Zoom.
- An Oncology Open Mic Night offers a supportive environment for cancer patients and caregivers to share, cry, laugh or talk about their experiences. The virtual event is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. To participate, register in advance by calling Heckman at 816-271-7657.