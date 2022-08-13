HOPKINS, Mo. — Last weekend’s Hopkins Picnic Quilt Show provided visitors with a large show; a total of 77 quilted items and 114 entries were on display.
The show featured numerous pieces in several categories including crocheting, crafts and handwork, according to an email from Sandy Alexander, one of the show’s organizers.
She said approximately 90 people visited the show each evening of the picnic.
Best of Show – Appliquéd Quilt by Erin Mullins, Ravenwood
- First place - Erin Mullins, Ravenwood
- Second place - Pat Ray, Sheridan
- Third place - Pat Ray, Sheridan
- First Place - Pat Ray, Sheridan
- Second Place - Ann Wyer, Parnell
- Third place - Marilyn Sudduth, Mount Ayr, Iowa
- First place - Amber Hart, Sheridan
- Second Place - Carole Spalding, Hopkins
- Third place - Carole Davison, Maloy, Iowa
- First Place - Kathy Miller, Grant City
- Second Place - Karen Farrens, Maryville
- Third place - Karen Farrens, Maryville
- First place - Jane Dawson, quilted jackets, Maryville
- Second Place - Melody Bix, table Runner, Hopkins
- Third place - Phyllis Guthrie, wall hanging, Clearmont
- First place - Phyllis Guthrie, Clearmont
- Second Place - Jean Chitwood, Maryville
- Third place - Naomi Sharr, Clarinda, Iowa
- First place - Amber Hart, Sheridan
- Second Place - Sandy Alexander, Hopkins
- Third place - Elizabeth Coleman, Hopkins
- First place - Phyllis Guthrie, baby’s christening gown, Clearmont
- Second Place - Shirley Woods, top, Hopkins
- Third place - Lorrie Schatz, Afghan, Hopkins
- First place - Amber Parker, watercolor, Pickering
- Second Place - Olivia Parker, pencil drawing, Pickering
- Third place - Tricia Florea, counted cross-stitch, Topeka, Kansas
- First place - Gabriella Rowen, acrylic painting, Sheridan
- Second Place - Isabelle Jackson, quilt, Maryville
- Third place - Gabriella Rowen, Afghan, Sheridan