HOPKINS, Mo.— The 2021 Hopkins Picnic Quilt Show saw 149 entries from participants in Missouri, Kansas and Iowa Aug. 5-7.
Kathy Miller of Grant City won Best of Show.
Quilt categories and their respective first, second and third place winners are listed in order of merit as follows.
- Baby Quilts: Sandy Alexander, Hopkins; Carol Owens, Maryville; and Nancy McCrory, Maryville.
- Small Quilted Items: LaDonna Harris, Hopkins; Lana Hoepker, Bedford, Iowa; and Marilyn Sudduth, Mt. Ayr, Iowa.
- Hand Tied Quilts: Norma Robinson, Maryville; Carole Spalding, Hopkins; and Ann Wyler, Parnell.
- Hand Quilted Quilts/Items: Sharon Bix, Hopkins; and Carol Owens, Maryville, second and third places.
- Machine Quilted: Mary Kay Hunt, Grant City; Judy White, Maryville; and tied for third place: Karen Switzer, Clarinda, Iowa; and Helen Ford, Sheridan.
- Embroidered Quilts: Lois Ann Brand, Hopkins; Fern Roush, Hopkins; and Darlene Runyon, Sheridan.
- Appliqued Quilts: Judy White, Maryville; Amber Hart, Hopkins; and Glenda Craven, Grant City.
- Handwork and Crafts: Tricia Florea, Topeka, Kansas; Judy White, Maryville; and Sharon Bix, Hopkins.
- Knitting and Crocheting: Ellen Brand, Hopkins; and Shirley Woods, Hopkins, second and third places.
- Flower Arrangements: Barb Miller, Hopkins; and Russell Baldwin, Hopkins, second and third places.
- Youth (16 and Under): Gabriella Rowen, Sheridan, first and second places; and Abigail Rowen, Sheridan.
More than 75 individuals attended the quilt show during the first two nights of the picnic.
Also at the picnic was a display of old sewing machines and equipment titled “Not Sew Long Ago.” The quilt committee compiled the display with items loaned from Marilyn Sudduth, Judy Smith, Carol Spalding, Lois Brand and Sandy Alexander.