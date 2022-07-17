HOPKINS, Mo. — The Hopkins Historical Society Museum is now open to visitors each Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m., following its winter closure. The museum will also be open each night during the annual Hopkins Picnic from Aug. 4-6, as well as by special request, according to a news release.
The Hopkins Journal is now a part of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project, meaning the newspaper will be available for free reading and researching online. Newspapers from every county in the state will likely be included in the project.
Reprints of the Hopkins Cemetery book are available for purchase at the museum. According to a news release, the book includes the original cemetery book, with burials dating from Aug. 7, 1850, through Dec. 31, 1998, as well as the 11-year supplement covering burials from Jan. 1, 1999, through March 31, 2010. The book was researched and compiled by Anna Cross and the late Russell Cross.
Society
Allan Thompson was elected president of the society during a recent board meeting. Those reelected include Garland O’Riley, vice president; Joyce Hennigin, secretary; and Lois Brand, treasurer, a news release announced.
Dues in the amount of $10 per person are now payable to the Hopkins Historical Society. Mail dues to Lois Brand at 29370 140th Street in Hopkins.
The fall meeting of the Society will be Tuesday, Oct. 25.