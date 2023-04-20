MARYVILLE, Mo. — Lori and Steve Sears presented three area technical school students with the first three scholarships in memory of their son, Cody Lee Stiens, who died on Jan. 11, 2022.
High school seniors Mia Roush, James Ungles and Maddelyn Swinford received the scholarships worth $1,500 each.
“We know Cody is right here in this room with us today and he’s super proud of the fact that this is happening,” Steve said.
Cody, son of Lori and Steve Sears and Kevin Stiens, was born in Maryville in 1987. He attended St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School from kindergarten through sixth grade, then began middle school at Maryville Middle School. He graduated from Maryville High School in 2006. He had been active in FFA and worked at Hy-Vee and Orscheln Farm & Home while helping his dad on the family farm.
After graduating with an associate degree in electrical engineering from Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska, Cody was recruited to work as an HVAC technician at Trane in Kansas City, Missouri.
Cody worked for 10 years throughout Missouri, Minnesota and Phoenix, Arizona, before he was moved into a project manager position. He traveled to Belgium to teach a class and even more throughout the U.S. to help in the field of HVAC controls.
The Searses said they established the scholarship with a focus on technical school students because Cody was a “big believer” with a strong passion for work in the trades.
“We wanted to honor Cody; (it’s) something he really believed in,” Lori said.
The nonprofit scholarship fund received eight applications in its first year, but Steve said they would like to offer more.
“Our hearts are in this 100 percent,” Steve said. “… You’re outstanding young people and we really, really, really feel privileged to be able to help you go forward.”
Roush attends Maryville High School and Northwest Technical School while also working as a certified nursing assistant at Oak Pointe Assisted Living. She’s planning to attend North Central Missouri College in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing.
“It’s always been what I wanted to do,” Roush said. “I’ve always had a calling for it.”
Ungles attends Mound City High School and is planning to attend Cody’s alma mater, Southeast Community College, for its John Deere technical program.
He told The Forum that he’s been around farming his whole life because his grandfather farms.
“I found it, thought it’d be a good-paying job and great career,” Ungles said.
Swinford is a senior at South Nodaway High School and attends Northwest Technical School.
She plans to study welding technology at State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Missouri.
“It’s just always something I’ve kind of been interested in,” she said, noting as soon as she was old enough, she started at NTS.
Steve told the trio of scholarship recipients that they are excited for them.
“We hope that this is gonna help and give you some opportunities to do what you want to do,” he said. “Make sure you keep in touch with us and let us know how it’s going. If there’s anything else we can do to help you in the next semester, let us know.”
With the goal of providing scholarships each year, the couple is planning to hold more fundraiser events in Nodaway County to help support the nonprofit scholarship fund.
“What we’d really like to do is get 50 applicants and be able to give out 30 scholarships, but we can’t do that if we don’t continue to grow it,” Steve said.
To help support the fund, make checks payable to the Cody Lee Stiens Memorial Scholarship Fund and mail them to Lori Sears, 3948 E. Sunnydale Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 or Kevin Stiens, 29845 U.S. Highway 136, Maryville, MO 64468.
Donations may also be made at any U.S. Bank branch by mentioning the fund. Tax-deductible receipts are available.