MARYVILLE, Mo. — Lori and Steve Sears presented three area technical school students with the first three scholarships in memory of their son, Cody Lee Stiens, who died on Jan. 11, 2022.

High school seniors Mia Roush, James Ungles and Maddelyn Swinford received the scholarships worth $1,500 each.

IMG_1804.jpg
Buy Now
IMG_1815.jpg
Buy Now
IMG_1824.jpg
Buy Now
IMG_1831.jpg
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags