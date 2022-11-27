One hundred and fifty years ago, the Franciscan Sisters of Mary established a ministry in the St. Louis area to provide healing services to all regardless of financial means.

In 1894, Sister Augustine, along with seven other Sisters, departed from the congregation to spread that same ministry to the rural Missouri town of Maryville. Community members welcomed and helped the team of Sisters establish St. Joseph’s Hospital, which would eventually be renamed St. Francis Hospital to eliminate mail and other delivery confusion with the hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

