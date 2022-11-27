One hundred and fifty years ago, the Franciscan Sisters of Mary established a ministry in the St. Louis area to provide healing services to all regardless of financial means.
In 1894, Sister Augustine, along with seven other Sisters, departed from the congregation to spread that same ministry to the rural Missouri town of Maryville. Community members welcomed and helped the team of Sisters establish St. Joseph’s Hospital, which would eventually be renamed St. Francis Hospital to eliminate mail and other delivery confusion with the hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.
On Nov. 16, past and current members of the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s Mission Team honored those who began our ministry exactly 150 years earlier in a prayer service amongst the 92 sisters who were laid to rest in our community.
We are thankful to the Sisters for their leadership, perseverance and selfless service in their health care ministry. As we all know, health care continually changes and if it wasn’t for the Sisters and their courage, we would not have MMC-M as we know it today. For that, we are incredibly grateful.
We are also fortunate to be part of an organization with such strong faith traditions. Daily we get the privilege of seeing the healing power of God carried out through our caregivers and physicians. For that, we are incredibly blessed.
We stand on sacred ground blessed by the lives and memories of these good women, our Franciscan Sisters. These 92 Sisters are silent witnesses to lives of prayer, service and faithful commitment. We are here to honor them and their love, to give thanks to the inspiration they have been to us and the many years they gave to this community and elsewhere.
We give thanks for the many ways their lives touched ours and the generosity of their loving which was an outpouring of God’s love in human form.
We give thanks for their faithfulness — a mirror to us of God’s constant presence with us and for their laughter and sense of fun and delight in life as the breath of life moved freely in them.
We give thanks for the courage with which they faced the challenges of life, their illness and their deaths.
We give thanks for the countless unnoticed acts of kindness extended through the gift of their presence among us and we give thanks for the enumerable persons for whom these women were the face of God.
Sisters, we honor and celebrate your lives and give you beautiful flowers as a gesture of our love and thanks.