Clements
Buy Now

Darren and Angie Clements present a donation to Wendy Combs, New Nodaway Humane Society shelter manager; Kayce Fish, NNHS assistant manager; and Crystal Ward, NNHS board president, with the in honor of their late son, Bradie Clements.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Bradie Clements passed away in 2015, he left behind unfinished business with his hound dog, Jake. Over the years, the Clements family has helped complete all the goals Bradie set out to achieve.

But on Wednesday, Nov. 23, after Jake’s health had continued to decline, it was time for the family to let Jake go.

For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags