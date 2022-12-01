MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Bradie Clements passed away in 2015, he left behind unfinished business with his hound dog, Jake. Over the years, the Clements family has helped complete all the goals Bradie set out to achieve.
But on Wednesday, Nov. 23, after Jake’s health had continued to decline, it was time for the family to let Jake go.
“It was apparent it was time,” said Angee Clements, Bradie’s mother. “So we said goodbye on Bradie’s birthday. We felt like that was the best time to send him to heaven.”
In honor of Bradie and Jake, the Clements family held a pay-it-forward donation drive for the New Nodaway Humane Society. This drive raised a total of $1,123 for the shelter, the date of his birthday.
“What a better birthday gift than to get your old hound dog back,” said shelter manager Wendy Combs.
The donations will help with a variety of costs and for “Jake’s Corner,” a kennel in the back of the shelter designated for housing puppies. This kennel was dedicated to Bradie when the family made a large donation in his honor more than five years ago.
Jake was a Walker Coonhound with a Dual Grand Champion designation. This was a title that Bradie has been hoping to achieve before he passed away and his younger brother, Benjamin Clements helped complete about two years later.
Jake competed in hunting contests with Benjamin throughout Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and in a world championship competition in Ada, Oklahoma. At the time, Benjamin was 15 years old so his father, Darren, helped transport him from competition to competition.
Jake received extra love in his final six weeks, with extra walks and treats. Jake’s final hunt took place the night before they put him down, surrounded by family and friends who loved Bradie and his hound dog.
When coonhounds are taken out to hunt, it’s not uncommon for the owners to walk a mile or more through the timber in the dark to retrieve their dog. These dogs have been known to stay at the location of their prey long enough to die if the owner does not seek them out and remove them from the prey, Angee noted.
“Ben kind of hoped that’s what would happen the last time,” Clements said. “He prayed that he would take Jake out that night before and he would go on his own in the woods.”
Following Jake’s passing, Combs said they were looking for ways to continue to honor Bradie and Jake. So Crystal Ward, NNHS board president, came up with the idea to name the trail behind the building after Jake and Bradie, which will include a dedication plaque and a bench.
“It’s just our way of honoring him and his family and keeping that memory alive,” Kayce Fish, assistant manger, told The Forum.
The humane society’s shelter is currently relatively full, as are most shelters out there, with a lot more intakes than adoptions, noted Fish.
During the holidays, shelter hours will change. The shelter will be closed Christmas Day and the following Monday as well as Thursday, Dec. 29, New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2. However, in order to offer more opportunities for families and those in search of new friends, it will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on the following Sundays: Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
“We’ve got a good adoption community going,” Fish said. “We have a lot of really great volunteers. So our animals get lots and lots of attention even when they’re in their cages. It was a hard year, but we’re making it.”
The humane society is currently running a promotion for half-priced adoptions until Saturday, Dec. 31, which includes vaccinations, microchip, spay/neuters and more. If community members are unable to adopt, they are encouraged to take the short 30-minute class to receive a volunteer pass and provide the animals with attention and socialization.
Volunteers are also able to take animals outside for exercise on the trail, where they’ll be able to honor and remember Bradie and Jake throughout the walk or run.