Cameron Jenkins from Maryville High School talks Jan. 20, with teacher Jay Drake while working on the inside house the Building Trades is working on this school year 

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — High school students from across Nodaway and Worth County are in the process of completing their 16th building as part of the building trades program at Northwest Technical School.

This year, their building project will also be a continuation of their partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County. The home, located at 522 E. Third St., will be 1,700 square feet and will feature four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Students in the Building Trades program at the Northwest Technical Schools work on the outside of this years construction project Jan 20. This years building is part of the programs partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County.
John Galanakis from Worth County High School works Friday, Jan. 20, inside a house the building trades class is working on this school year at Northwest Technical School. 

