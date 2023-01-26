This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Students in the Building Trades program at the Northwest Technical Schools work on the outside of this years construction project Jan 20. This years building is part of the programs partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — High school students from across Nodaway and Worth County are in the process of completing their 16th building as part of the building trades program at Northwest Technical School.
This year, their building project will also be a continuation of their partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County. The home, located at 522 E. Third St., will be 1,700 square feet and will feature four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“We appreciate working with the Building and Trades class because it allows high school students to learn about Habitat for Humanity,” Linda Smith, president of Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County, said. “We also appreciate the timeline the district is on for the home completion. They are able to complete a build in a 9-10-month timeframe.”
There are a total of 19 students in the building trades program, which provides them with an in-depth education on various aspects of completing a construction project, including wall framing, window installment, siding and trim, and roofing and carpentry skills, according to the program’s website. Students currently in the program attend Maryville High School, North, West Nodaway, Worth County, Jefferson and Northeast Nodaway.
So far, the students have installed windows and doors, closed up the roof and are working on the inside framing and outside metal trimming, among other aspects.
Jay Drake, building trades instructor, said the students do pretty much everything, from the ground up.
“We don’t do the concrete just because it’s kind of time intensive, but they put all the floors down, build all the walls, set the roof, shingles,” he told The Forum. “They’ll help the electricians and plumbers and anything else.”
Drake helps prepare the students in the classroom by explaining construction methods and techniques before bringing students on-site to apply said methods.
The building trades course was created to help teach students the proper skills needed to get accepted into the Construction Apprenticeship Tech Prep Consortium after program completion.
Cameron Jenkins, a senior at Maryville High School, is in his second year of the program. He started the program the previous year as he thought it would be a good way to learn several life skills. He said the aspect of construction he’s enjoyed the most is learning how to frame a building.
“It’s always good to know how to work on stuff, fix stuff up when you can,” Jenkins said.
The building trades program started working with Habitat for Humanity during the 2020-2021 school years when Jeremy Ingraham, director of Northwest Technical School and a member of Habitat’s local board of directors, suggested the partnership, according to Smith.
“This is our second build together and it is a blessing to work with the district, who has a passion for young people to be career-ready,” Smith said.
The start date was pushed back slightly as the program was finishing up their project from the previous year, but began construction around October. Drake said they have hopes for it to be finished by the end of the school year.
Lisa and Waylon Sanders will purchase the home once the project is completed later this year. The Sanderses have two children who attend the Maryville school district and several others who live with them during the summer months.