10-27 DixieRose-4.jpg
Buy Now

Cynthia Powles, owner of Dixie Rose Cafe, is shown inside the restaurant. The cafe is open Wednesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

HOPKINS, Mo. — When Cynthia Powles moved from California to small-town Missouri, she did so with the intention of being close to her children and renovating the house she bought in Hopkins.

Instead, she invested her money into a small cafe on State Highway 148.

10-27 DixieRose-1.jpg
Buy Now

The Dixie Rose Cafe recently opened in Hopkins on State Highway 148. Serving breakfast and lunch the restaurant offers home style cooking.
10-27 DixieRose-3.jpg
Buy Now

Cynthia Powles, owner of Dixie Rose Cafe, sits at a booth inside the restaurant. The cafe is open Wednesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags