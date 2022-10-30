This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
HOPKINS, Mo. — When Cynthia Powles moved from California to small-town Missouri, she did so with the intention of being close to her children and renovating the house she bought in Hopkins.
Instead, she invested her money into a small cafe on State Highway 148.
“So now I’m living in my unflipped house, which is a big house and needs like some room paint, stuff like that,” Powles said. “I’m living in this big house without my new kitchen and my kitchen’s over here.”
Powles’ family was integral in the renovation process and continues to have an influence in the business, starting with the name: the Dixie Rose Cafe. The name derives from Powles’ parents’ names — Dixie for her father who passed away in 2021 and Rose for her mother, who traveled from California to help renovate the building.
Renovations included rebuilding a wall, tiling, fixing the roof and ceiling, painting and the building needed re-plumbed, which Powles’ daughter helped with. JJ Rodgers, the son of Powles’ ex-husband and one of her employees, helped with renovations as well as helps cook and serve at the Dixie Rose.
“It’s like, you know, a downtown home cafe,” Rodgers said.
Powles describes the menu as “Midwest foods,” which she says are new to her as she’s from the west coast. “Midwest foods” include burgers and fries, meatloaf, hot beef plates, tenderloins and regular breakfast foods.
For over a decade, the building was owned by Hopkins local Tiffany Schluter, who owned the cafe from the early 2010s until recently. At one point, Schluter had opened the cafe under the name Highway 148 Cafe for a couple years with limited hours during the week.
Several others over the years have attempted to purchase the building and open up the cafe again, but Schluter always ended up with the building back in her possession. Since then, breakfast and lunch options in Hopkins have been slim to none, but Schluter hopes that will change with the cafe opening again.
“The town needs it,” Schluter said. ‘They really do need something like that. Rick and Denise (O’Riley) are great with what they can do with the gas station and stuff like that but it’s nice to have an option.”
Dixie Rose Cafe opened a few weeks ago and is still building a solid base of customers, but Powles said she looks forward to a day when they can expand their hours and menu. Powles has hopes of adding an additional day to their hours, most likely a Sunday, and to replace the small to-go window at the front of the store to serve ice cream during the summer months.
Schluter has hopes that the cafe will continue to provide options for the community during the day.
“The bar is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday night but there’s nothing during the day,” Schluter said. “Since Wilson Groceries closed, there’s nowhere to go. It would just be really nice if the community would accept her and just support her because this might be your only chance to have something during the day.”
Until it’s able to expand, the cafe is filling up the days they are open now — Wednesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. — with the farmers and locals they have coming in now.
“People are really nice here and they’re happy to have a place to get breakfast,” Powles said. “I know that.”