MARYVILLE, Mo. — Months before its annual holiday bazaar, members of the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Auxiliary began crafting for the event.
Chairman Jane Schieber said she and other auxiliary members, including Cathy Barmann, Cindy Carmichael, Cathy New and Dianne VanVactor, have been preparing since July and will continue to craft and bake until the start of the bazaar.
The event will feature unique items, including baked goods, homemade wreaths, miniature trees and Christmas arrangements.
New to the bazaar this year are small wooden ladders, adorned with garland, snowmen and stars.
All funds will go toward medical and nursing scholarships and will aid MMC-M in purchasing equipment that is not included within its budget.
The bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1; from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in the MMC-M lobby.