MARYVILLE, Mo. — Saturday morning a large community of farmers, tractor enthusiasts and more gathered for a meal, a blessing and the national anthem before hitting the road for the 2022 Heart of America Tractor Cruise.
Each year the cruise raises funds for a number of youth and special-needs charities, including Special Olympics and camps for young people coping with muscular dystrophy and autism. In year’s past the nonprofit organization has raised more than $10,000 during the ride for these charities. It was unknown at the start of the event what they might expect this year, but the group kicked off the morning with a check presentation from FCS Financial for $550.
Assistant vice president of FCS Financial Kyle Schieber told Heart of America Tractor Cruise president Marty From and treasurer Mary Noble that he selected the nonprofit for a matching grant with his company.
“I donate to the Heart of America Tractor Cruise because it provides funding for kids who are facing obstacles no child should have to face,” he said in an FCS news release. “Organizations like Camp Quality benefit from the event.”
Thanks to a company drawing his matching donation also received an extra “Boost Your Impact,” amount of $500. Schieber said he appreciated the work they put into the event and was driving his John Deere 4000.
This year, Noble said she registered 94 tractors, but with family members riding along, the event saw more than double that for the send off around 8 a.m.
Families came out for a breakfast served by the Maryville Pride Lions Club, a silent auction for several quilts and to see the tractors, of course.
Steve Buswell said this was his first time taking part in the Heart of America Tractor Cruise, but that he’s been in several all over the region, including one in Lathrop, Missouri last week.
“I’ve been aiming to for several years, but I never did get up here,” he said. “I get down to Boonville, over to Paris down to Platte City.”
Buswell said that he and his brother restored several tractors, but were done with that now. During Saturday’s event he was driving a Super H and noted that its great to see some familiar faces from the different tractor cruise events in the region.
“It’s a fun thing,” Buswell said. “I didn’t get into until about 11 years ago. Well I retired and I had time to do it. When I was working I didn’t have time to do anything.”
Work is what that brought the event’s longest distance participant to town. Tucker Bachman, of Bonita Springs, Florida, didn’t drive the full distance just for this event, but to help out his great uncle Warren Bachman on the family farm in Osceola, Iowa.
“I come up every year during the summer to help my uncle on the farm,” Tucker Bachman said. “… This will be my first time on this ride.”
President From said there are many families who come back each year and that the event has grown and changed over time.
Noble said that there were fewer riders in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the cruise averages around a 100 entrants. So she expects it to continue to grow.
After the Star Spangled Banner performed by Tilena Deen, of Conception Junction and a blessing courtesy of Matt Pearl, of King City, a brief drivers meeting was held to discuss safety for major highway crossings and drivers headed to their tractors.
The cruise route took drivers from the Nodaway County Community Building on a Nodaway County ride up to West Nodaway where the FFA was to serve lunch; further north to Elmo to cruise the town’s 72nd annual Fourth of July Celebration; then through Clearmont and down to Nodaway Lake for a break; and finally back to where they started for a dinner courtesy of the Nodaway County Cattlemen's Association.
Post-cruise activities included a free-will-donation dinner, auction and pedal-tractor raffle at the Nodaway County Community Building tonight.