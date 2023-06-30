MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Heart of America Tractor Cruise saw around 82 tractors take off Saturday morning from the Nodaway County Community Building just west of Maryville.
In its 18th year of the cruise, farm families raised about $2,870 to help a number of youth and special-needs charities, including Special Olympics and camps for young people coping with muscular dystrophy and autism.
After the Maryville Pride Lion’s Club members sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and a brief prayer from Laverne Smithson, of Stanberry, Saturday’s cruise took off around 8:30 a.m. with gusto, led by Heart of America Tractor Club President Martin From.
He told The Forum earlier that morning that the only real change this year was the route and how it was going to take them through Sheridan, where it would stop for lunch. He said with Old Defiance Days in full swing, some of the Sheridan event planners were excited they would be stopping.
He said that upon their return later in the day, the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association was going to cook pork burgers, hamburgers and hot dogs for dinner.
According to Mary Noble, treasurer of the organization, they take special precautions with such a lengthy cruise. The club was required to provide the route to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. On Saturday, three patrol vehicles were on site to help block traffic as the tractors made their way around northwest Missouri.
Early that morning, as cruisers waited for the event to start, they took a gander at other tractors as they arrived on flatbeds and driven up the road. Norbert Wiederholt, of Maryville, said this was his first time with a tractor in this cruise. Previously he had helped deliver water at rest stops during the cruise for four or five years.
Wiederholt told The Forum that he’s helped for a number of years, being from Conception, but living in Kansas City until last year, he hadn’t been able to get a tractor up and running.
“Me and my brother finally got my tractor (a 1950 or ’51 WD Allis-Chalmers) going,” he said. “It went through a barn fire.”
Wiederholt said after sitting for some time in a barn, the motor was locked up and it needed new tires.
“We put quite a bit of time into it getting it going,” he said, noting that the tractor is one of a few he used while working a farm when he was younger.
“Shoot, I was probably 12 or 13 years old when I started driving this old thing,” he said. “... I was born in 1950, so it’s about as old as I am.”
His wife Barbara said she had never been to a cruise and thought she would ride along to “see what the day’s all about.”
She said the tractor now belongs to Wiederholt’s brother Dennis who was also helping the cruise on Saturday.
Another tractor that had seen some work before entrance into Saturday’s event was perhaps the cruise’s oldest entrant, a crank-starting 1937 Farmall F-12 owned by Seth Boyer, of Cosby, Missouri.
“I rebuilt everything,” Boyer said. “... I drug it home from where it sat for 30 years.”
He told The Forum on Saturday that he started rebuilding the tractor in 2010 or 2011, but that his family has owned it since his grandfather bought it in the early 1950s.
Boyer has taken part in the Heart of America cruise numerous times, and this year was his third or fourth time driving the 1937 Farmall. He also drives it in other cruises.
“It’s about all it sees, cruising,” he said.