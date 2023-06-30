IMG_9702.jpg
SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Heart of America Tractor Cruise saw around 82 tractors take off Saturday morning from the Nodaway County Community Building just west of Maryville.

In its 18th year of the cruise, farm families raised about $2,870 to help a number of youth and special-needs charities, including Special Olympics and camps for young people coping with muscular dystrophy and autism.

