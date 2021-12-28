ROCK PORT, Mo. — Healthy Living, an evidence-based MU Extension program that offers strategies for living healthier and managing chronic conditions, will be offered online starting in the new year.
According to a news release, the program kicks off on Jan. 14 and will consist of six 2.5-hour classes held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays. The free classes will run through Feb. 18.
Each participant will receive a “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” book and a relaxation CD. University of Nutrition and Health Education Specialist Debbie Bennett with University of Missouri Extension will co-teach the classes in cooperation with the Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging.
Classes are open to anyone who wants to develop habits to become healthier, the release noted. It may also be helpful for anyone who deals with a chronic condition or is a caregiver for someone with a chronic condition.
Topics to be discussed include:
- Weekly action planning and problem solving
- Nutrition
- Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance
- Techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation
- Appropriate use of medications
- Communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals
- How to evaluate new treatments and more
To register, contact Maureen McKeage at 573-540-1100. For help with registration, using Zoom or other questions, call 660-744-6231 or email Bennett at bennettdl@missouri.edu.