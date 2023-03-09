MARYVILLE, Mo. — Representatives from Nodaway County agencies and organizations involved in health care, education and the justice system met at Northwest Missouri State University on Feb. 23 and 24 to take part in a sequential intercept model mapping workshop that aims to help coordinate resources to assist people in crisis.

The sequential intercept model — SIM — is a method that is designed to connect people in crisis with resources, like mental health or substance abuse programs, before they reach a point where they end up in prison or becoming a danger to themselves or others. The mapping workshops, part of a statewide initiative, focus on creating a comprehensive inventory of all locally available resources, and then mapping out how to connect people in crisis with those resources as efficiently as possible.



An example of an intercept flowchart using the sequential intercept model. Each point on the chart represents a different opportunity to intercept and divert a person in crisis to resources that could help them get the care they need.

Rice said that one of the chief goals of the newly formed Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board was to act as a top-level organizer to better coordinate resources throughout the board’s four-county region of Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. SIM workshops for the other counties are expected to be held later this year.
