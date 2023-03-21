Cheryl Daniels Director of Mosaic Life Care Hospice

Cheryl Daniels

Director of Mosaic Life Care Hospice

MARYVILLE, Mo. — As former President Jimmy Carter’s family announced he has elected to enter hospice care, Mosaic Life Care Hospice director Cheryl Daniels says she wants to remind people that the end-of-life care option can be accessed by anyone.

“We are so thankful that President Carter and his family chose hospice,” Daniels said in a news release. “His family is committed to ensuring his last days are comfortable and full of dignity, most probably directed by Jimmy himself.”

