MARYVILLE, Mo. — As former President Jimmy Carter’s family announced he has elected to enter hospice care, Mosaic Life Care Hospice director Cheryl Daniels says she wants to remind people that the end-of-life care option can be accessed by anyone.
“We are so thankful that President Carter and his family chose hospice,” Daniels said in a news release. “His family is committed to ensuring his last days are comfortable and full of dignity, most probably directed by Jimmy himself.”
Hospice is a Medicare benefit, so it’s available to anyone on Medicare, Daniels said.
“Because hospice is a national discussion right now, it’s a good time to talk about what hospice is and what hospice isn’t,” she said.
- Meant to maximize the comfort and quality of life of a terminal patient, who may have a life expectancy of six months or less
- Aimed at managing symptoms and alleviating suffering
- A team effort addressing the patient’s physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs including by a physician, nurses, personal hygiene aides, a social worker, a bereavement support person, a chaplain and professionals who can provide physical, occupational and speech therapies
- 24/7 support
- Meant to speed up the dying process
- Giving up on a loved one or life
Working together, patients and their physician determine the need for hospice support — is the patient terminally ill and should treatments focus on comfort? With the patient’s consent, the physician will refer him or her to the hospice of choice.
The patient decides if they receive hospice care at their home or facility. A full medical team wraps around the hospice patient and focuses on keeping the patient comfortable.
The goal, Daniels said, is to provide the patient with end-of-life dignity and moments doing the things he or she loves.
“It’s a beautiful moment (when) we are born,” Daniels said. “It’s also a very sacred moment when we take our last breath. Hospice care allows the patient to say exactly how they want their last moments to be. It’s a beautiful gift.”