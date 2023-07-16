MARYVILLE, Mo. — Westlake Ace Hardware donated 37 box fans to the Salvation Army of Maryville on Tuesday morning as part of the company’s annual summer fan drive.
According to a news release, customers donated enough money to purchase the fans to help fellow citizens. The fans will be distributed through Community Services Inc., a service extension unit for the Salvation Army.
Cathy Rybolt, with the Salvation Army, said the fans will definitely help and that while they had a few leftover from last year, this will help those looking for heat relief.
Nationwide, $105,000 was donated, resulting in 6,100 fans given to the Salvation Army across the country.
“Service is one of our core values, and the Fan Drive is just one of the many ways we serve our stores’ communities,” Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware, said in a release. “Every year our customers and store associates come through with their support of the program, and we know we can count on them again this year to help us reach our goal.”