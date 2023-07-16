Fan donation
Shown from left are Robin Porter, with Ace; Cathy Rybolt, with the Salvation Army; Mark Sidwell, manager of Ace Hardware; and Sydney Lyles, outreach director for Community Services Inc.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Westlake Ace Hardware donated 37 box fans to the Salvation Army of Maryville on Tuesday morning as part of the company’s annual summer fan drive.

According to a news release, customers donated enough money to purchase the fans to help fellow citizens. The fans will be distributed through Community Services Inc., a service extension unit for the Salvation Army.

