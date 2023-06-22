MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spencer Twaddle, DDS, joined the Compass Dental Group in 2021 following graduation from the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Dentistry.
A native of Maryville, Twaddle is a graduate of Maryville High School who then attended the University of Missouri where he studied health sciences and received his Bachelor of Science degree.
According to a news release, Dr. Bruce Twaddle and Dr. Brian Vierthaler were excited to welcome Twaddle into the practice and he has now taken on ownership responsibilities at Compass.
The Compass Dental Group, from the time it was established, held the tenets of the Mayo philosophy at the core of its fundamentals, the news release said. The Mayo philosophy holds that all eyes of the team are focused on each patient as the practice guides that individual to oral health and wellness. Twaddle holds true these values and those who become acquainted with him quickly discern this thoughtful, caring and intelligent nature, noted a news release.
He is currently involved with the Misch Institute — which is involved in the advanced education of dental implant placement — and studying with world-renowned Dr. Randy Resnick.
Twaddle, his wife Andi and their son Barrett are welcome additions to Maryville and the northwest Missouri community, the news release stated.