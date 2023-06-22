Spencer Twaddle

Spencer Twaddle

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spencer Twaddle, DDS, joined the Compass Dental Group in 2021 following graduation from the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Dentistry.

A native of Maryville, Twaddle is a graduate of Maryville High School who then attended the University of Missouri where he studied health sciences and received his Bachelor of Science degree.

