ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Northwest Community Cares Coalition invites the community to participate in the Nodaway County Parent Survey on perception of youth alcohol and electronic cigarette use, the group announced in a news release.
The release said the organization’s goal is to prevent and reduce youth substance use in Nodaway County. The Coalition is interested in collecting information regarding parents’ current attitudes and behaviors related to youth substance use. The survey will be available in an online format until Oct. 31 at bit.ly/NCCCParentSurvey. The survey also is available by scanning the QR code attached to this story.
The Coalition is working to build a group of community members in Nodaway County that is interested in helping to expand its mission regarding youth substance use and prevention efforts. The group is specifically working to address youth alcohol and electronic cigarette use with existing grant funding, but can address other substances, the release stated. The group’s current focus is on education about substances, public awareness campaigns, community presentations, youth asset development, building resiliency skills, limiting access to substances by youth, and more. The group welcomes any community members interested in helping to keep Nodaway County youth substance-free.
The organization noted that in the 2022 Missouri Student Survey, 43 percent of Nodaway County students in grades 6-12 said they believed there is no or slight risk if they drank alcohol.
For more information, or if interested in joining the group, contact Angela Reynolds at 816-232-0050 or by email at areynolds@youth-alliance.org.