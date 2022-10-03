Parent Survey QR code

The survey will be available in an online format until Oct. 31 by scanning this QR code with a cellphone.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Northwest Community Cares Coalition invites the community to participate in the Nodaway County Parent Survey on perception of youth alcohol and electronic cigarette use, the group announced in a news release.

The release said the organization’s goal is to prevent and reduce youth substance use in Nodaway County. The Coalition is interested in collecting information regarding parents’ current attitudes and behaviors related to youth substance use. The survey will be available in an online format until Oct. 31 at bit.ly/NCCCParentSurvey. The survey also is available by scanning the QR code attached to this story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags