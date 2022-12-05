MARYVILLE, Mo. — November was National Diabetes Awareness Month, and communities across the country are teaming up to bring attention to diabetes, including Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
Jon Schoonover participates in MMC-M’s diabetes education program and is one of the many patients that Deb Hull, the full-time diabetes clinician at MMC-M, has supported from education to empowerment, according to a news release. Schoonover was diagnosed with diabetes in 2010. Even though he had seen numerous family members struggle with the effects of diabetes through kidney and heart problems, it took him three years to get serious about taking care of himself, he said.
“Acceptance is a feeling you have to go through with diabetes,” Schoonover said. “It took me some time to get there.”
Schoonover is a former athlete and current farmer, remaining highly active throughout most of his life. However, this all changed when he injured his Achilles tendon and discovered a 90 percent blockage in his heart, resulting in three stents.
Then, he decided it was time for him to get serious about his health.
At its highest, Jon recalls his A1C getting up to 9.12 — a dangerously elevated level that can have serious impact on a person’s eyes, nerve function, organs and extremities.
Schoonover’s endocrinologist, Dr. Junping Yang, recommended he begin taking diabetes education classes at MMC-M. Schoonover and his wife, Kayla, began attending classes together.
“By the second class, you realize you don’t know half of what you thought you did,” Schoonover said.
One of his keys to success was getting someone else in his life actively involved. Jon Schoonover said he felt like together they were both able to understand food in a way that they never had before. They are both on the same page, and it helps him to gain confidence in his food selection.
The classes provide patients with tips, ways to be successful and helps keep them on track.
“A teacher must have mastered the lesson they are teaching, and Deb has done just that. She has a true passion for helping people,” Jon Schoonover said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes significantly impacts more than 37 million people living in the U.S. alone. It is estimated that almost half of the U.S. population will be pre-diabetic by age 65.
Since starting the program in June, Jon Schoonover said he has been able to decrease many of his medications.
To learn more about MMC-M’s diabetes education classes, visit or call 660-562.7967.