Kayla and Jon Schoonover

Kayla and Jon Schoonover attend diabetes classes together to better their health.

 SUBMITTED MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER - MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — November was National Diabetes Awareness Month, and communities across the country are teaming up to bring attention to diabetes, including Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.

Jon Schoonover participates in MMC-M’s diabetes education program and is one of the many patients that Deb Hull, the full-time diabetes clinician at MMC-M, has supported from education to empowerment, according to a news release. Schoonover was diagnosed with diabetes in 2010. Even though he had seen numerous family members struggle with the effects of diabetes through kidney and heart problems, it took him three years to get serious about taking care of himself, he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags