Hailey Jahnel

Hailey Jahnel

Physical therapist

Reign Physical Therapy

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Reign Physical Therapy announced the addition of another physical therapist to its staff.

According to a news release, Hailey (Roush) Jahnel, a 2012 Maryville High School graduate, will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, May 30.

