MARYVILLE, Mo. — Reign Physical Therapy announced the addition of another physical therapist to its staff.
According to a news release, Hailey (Roush) Jahnel, a 2012 Maryville High School graduate, will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, May 30.
After leaving Maryville, Jahnel went to Missouri State University where she received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2019. Since that time, she has been employed in Falls City, Nebraska, with RehabVisions at Community Medical Center.
Jahnel specializes in pediatric care, Parkinson’s care, dry needling, vestibular rehabilitation and the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.
“I’m excited to transition back to my hometown and serve Maryville and the surrounding communities,” she said in a statement.
Michael Gard, owner of Reign, said Jahnel blew them away during her interview.
“She is the perfect fit for our work family,” he said in a release. “The timing couldn’t be more perfect as our business has grown and with direct access on the horizon in Missouri.”
Starting Aug. 28, individuals seeking physical therapy will be able to contact their preferred therapist directly without the need for a physician’s order, according to the release.
“It’s all pretty surreal,” Gard said. “We’re just thankful.”
Jahnel and her husband, Adam, have two children. They enjoy hiking, kayaking, camping and cheering on all the local sports teams.
“I’m so blessed,” Jahnel said. “I can’t wait to join Michael and keep building Reign up!”
Reign Physical Therapy is a family-owned, outpatient physical therapy practice located in Maryville. The practice treats a wide array of conditions and accept most major insurances.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 660-224-0107 or visit reignphysicalthearpy.com.
