We are into the COVID-19 pandemic over a year and a half now and it does not appear to be going away soon. The reality is the virus will probably never completely go away. However, certainly when the virus is contained and reduced to a point that it doesn’t pose a threat to populations it will be downgraded from pandemic status.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic may feel long at this point, the unfortunate reality is we may still be in early phases or middle at best. Only time will tell. A brief search online on pandemic history will demonstrate that pandemics can last several years. I’m sure people in previous times felt like the pandemics were long too.
To date, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused over 46 million cases and contributed to over 745,000 deaths in the U.S. Missouri has exceeded 700,000 confirmed cases and 12,000 deaths. Worldwide, COVID-19 has caused over 24 million confirmed cases and contributed to over 5 million deaths.
We are linked to worldwide cases. Variations of this virus can literally travel around the world in a day with modern travel. How the world is doing directly impacts us. And while we have experienced lower case numbers recently, we can’t abandon prevention efforts just yet.
We must participate in precautions we all know well by now: social distance and wear masks when needed; practice good hygiene and wash hands frequently; and stay home or avoid participating in groups when we are sick. We also need to support our businesses, institutions, and organizations in their mitigation efforts.
There is a direct correlation between level of precautions and numbers of cases and contacts. There have been times in the pandemic where we at the health department have seen 20, 30, or more contacts with individual cases. Recently, we’ve again seen upwards of 10 contacts for individual cases. We can reduce these numbers with precautions.
And we can reduce case numbers by getting vaccinated. Vaccines lower rates of infection, rates of transmission and are the best protection against severe illness. If we think it ought to be winding down by now because everyone has had it, look at those numbers again. Certainly, those figures represent only the known cases, but there are still a lot of people available to the virus.
