TRENTON, Mo. — The North Central Missouri College - Trenton campus RN program has been ranked as one of the best in Missouri for 2023 by RegisteredNursing.org, earning the No. 9 rank. 

According to a news release, NCMC earned this spot through several factors, such as how well a program supports students during school, toward licensure and beyond. The ranking website also looked at past and present “first-time NCLEX-RN pass rates.”

