TRENTON, Mo. — The North Central Missouri College - Trenton campus RN program has been ranked as one of the best in Missouri for 2023 by RegisteredNursing.org, earning the No. 9 rank.
According to a news release, NCMC earned this spot through several factors, such as how well a program supports students during school, toward licensure and beyond. The ranking website also looked at past and present “first-time NCLEX-RN pass rates.”
“We are excited to be once again ranked as one of the best nursing programs in Missouri by RegisteredNursing.org,” said Kelly Claycomb, director of the PN to ADN Program. “North Central Missouri College is an excellent place to obtain a nursing education and truly supports its students’ achievements. We are thrilled to be recognized again for this award.”
RegisteredNursing.org researched and analyzed Missouri colleges and universities offering RN programs and ranked top 20 in the state, noted a news release. According to the site, “NCMC has an outstanding ADN nursing program designed for practical nurses as well as an online ADN program, flexibly designed to educate and deploy RNs to meet the state’s health care demands.”
For more information about NCMC’s RN programs, visit ncmissouri.edu or contact the Nursing Department at 660-359-3948, ext. 1316.