MARYVILLE, Mo. — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Nodaway County is back over 30 and hospitalizations are up, but overall trends remain similar to what they have been for the past month.
At this time last year, the county was entering its largest peak of the pandemic with more than 150 active cases. As of Oct. 25 of this year, the most recent data available from the Nodaway County Health Department, the county has 36 active cases of COVID-19. For much of the late summer, the case count hovered in the 40-70 range, but has stayed around 25-35 in recent weeks as part of a downward trend.
The most recent report showed three hospitalizations. Thirty-four have died since counting began last spring.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination dashboard, as of Oct. 26, a total of 10,527 Nodaway County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 49.6 percent of county residents. About 46 percent of county residents — 9,769 — have been fully vaccinated.
Note that The Forum has begun using statistics provided by the CDC for county data in weekly updates because that data includes vaccines administered through federal programs, like partnerships with long-term care facilities and retail pharmacies such as Hy-Vee and Walmart, that the state data does not. Consequently, the vaccination counts provided by the CDC are higher than those reported through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ online vaccination dashboard.
Missouri overall is at about 49.3 percent fully vaccinated and about 56.3 percent have initiated a vaccine regimen. Across the country, the CDC estimates 57.6 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 66.6 percent have received at least one dose.