Mosaic Building Front (copy)
Buy Now

Mosaic Life Care recently received a grant to help bolster its telehealth capabilities.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — National Telehealth Awareness Week is this week from Sept. 18-24.

Helping to expand telehealth access at Mosaic Life Care was a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for $902,000 awarded just over a year ago, according to a news release from Mosaic. The funds have been used for telemedicine devices to increase access to quality health care within the regional medical centers and their clinics across the Mosaic system.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags