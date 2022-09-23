MARYVILLE, Mo. — National Telehealth Awareness Week is this week from Sept. 18-24.
Helping to expand telehealth access at Mosaic Life Care was a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for $902,000 awarded just over a year ago, according to a news release from Mosaic. The funds have been used for telemedicine devices to increase access to quality health care within the regional medical centers and their clinics across the Mosaic system.
“With the grant funds, we were able to purchase more robots for the medical center and the clinics,” said Debbie Hoffman, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Vice President of Patient Services. “We are able to provide care that we couldn’t before that has helped change the way we care for our patients.”
Access to telehealth services, the news release stated, ensures that patients at MMC-M do not need to travel to see specialists, and allows doctors to communicate with one another across the system to ensure each patient receives the same level of care.
“New physicians have been hired in specialties that are difficult to recruit in rural Missouri,” Hoffman said. “Having this telehealth program helps us hire physicians that are looking for flexibility.”