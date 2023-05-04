MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville plans to put telehealth stations in 16 school buildings across northwest Missouri next school year in partnership with the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board.
During Monday’s mental health board meeting, Judge Robert Rice shared an email with board members that detailed Mosaic’s plan to roll out the telehealth stations in three phases. Rice has been serving as a de facto director for the board’s activities until a full-time director is hired.
The stations will be used to provide easier access to mental health resources for students at schools in the four counties — Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth — that opted to participate in the cooperative board.
To make sure the implementation goes as smoothly as possible, Rice said the telehealth stations will roll out in phases during the next school year.
Phase one, beginning Aug. 21, will include Maryville Middle School, Mound City R-II, Northeast Nodaway R-V, Stanberry R-II and Worth County R-III.
Phase two, beginning Jan. 15, will include Craig R-III, Jefferson C-123, Maryville High School, North Nodaway R-VI and St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School.
Phase three, beginning March 18, 2024, will include Eugene Field Elementary School, King City R-I, Nodaway-Holt R-VII, South Holt R-I and West Nodaway R-I.
Rice said that Maryville Middle School in particular was chosen for the first phase because of the consistently high proportion of suicide screenings that come from the middle school.
In February, Megan Jennings, development director of MMC-M’s fundraising arm, the St. Francis Foundation, said that putting telehealth stations directly in school districts was a natural first step in removing barriers to care. Without that option, kids would often have to miss half or whole school days to be driven to and from therapy appointments, she said — and their parents would have to do the same for work. With telehealth stations, students could simply go to a private area of the school for the appointment.
Many details, though, remain to be worked out.
During Monday’s meeting, Rice said there is a “remarkable” amount of paperwork and signoffs that will likely be required to properly handle such appointments to ensure visits are private and medical information is treated appropriately in each situation.
Mosaic had already begun the telehealth station initiative when the board was created last fall, but the board provided a convenient partnership for both, allowing easier coordination between public and private officials across agencies and organizations. The effort is serving as the first true initiative to show off the potential benefits of the cooperative board, the first of its kind in rural Missouri, that aims to pool resources and serve as a centralized resource to connect mental health services across the area.
Later this month, Mosaic officials will meet with representatives from the mental health board and local school districts to work through the remaining issues, Rice said.