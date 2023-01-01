MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville was recently selected as a runner-up for this year’s Health Quality Innovator, by Health Quality Innovators.
According to a news release, HQI recognizes and celebrates organizations that are using successful, evidence-based approaches to quality improvement.
MMC-M was selected as a runner-up in the Rural Health Category for readmission reduction. This award category recognizes rural health care facilities that have made outstanding contributions to rural health care, noted a release.
“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized as a Health Quality Innovator of the Year,” said Debbie Hoffman, vice president of Patient Services. “This is truly a collaborative effort among an incredible team of people working to improve the health of this community.”
The readmission initiative was created to reduce the frequency of patients needing to be readmitted to the hospital and to improve the timeliness of follow-up care, according to a news release. This was accomplished by ensuring patient discharge instructions were patient-friendly and complete, improving communication at the daily huddle and adding a palliative care nurse to provide inpatient consults. Post-discharge interventions included follow-up phone calls and appointment scheduling, the use of remote monitoring and ensuring all nursing home patients are seen by a provider post-discharge, weekly for four weeks.
As a result of these initiatives, MMC-M improved patient satisfaction scores, provided greater access to health care, reduced health care spending, improved care coordination and avoided financial penalties.
Health Quality Innovators (HQI) is an independent, nonprofit consulting organization.