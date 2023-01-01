MMC-M Innovator

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville was recently selected as a runner-up for this year’s Health Quality Innovator by Health Quality Innovators. Shown from left are Debbie Hoffman, vice president of Patient Services; Mike Poore, Mosaic Life Care CEO; Karie Untiedt, director of Organizational Effectiveness; and Nate Blackford, MMC-M president.

 SUBMITTED BY MMC-M

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville was recently selected as a runner-up for this year’s Health Quality Innovator, by Health Quality Innovators.

According to a news release, HQI recognizes and celebrates organizations that are using successful, evidence-based approaches to quality improvement.

