Martindale Hall

Northwest Missouri State University's Martindale Hall is shown in 2018. Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville and Northwest are partnering to renovate the building.

 TODD WEDDLE/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care has added its support to Northwest Missouri State University’s renovation of one of the campus’s oldest buildings with a $250,000 pledge to the Northwest Foundation, the university announced Wednesday.

Martindale Hall, which opened at Northwest in 1926 and houses the university’s School of Health Science and Wellness, is undergoing changes after the Board of Regents approved a $1.3 million plan in March to renovate the third floor of the building — $1 million of which is being funded through donors.

