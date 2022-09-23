MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care has added its support to Northwest Missouri State University’s renovation of one of the campus’s oldest buildings with a $250,000 pledge to the Northwest Foundation, the university announced Wednesday.
Martindale Hall, which opened at Northwest in 1926 and houses the university’s School of Health Science and Wellness, is undergoing changes after the Board of Regents approved a $1.3 million plan in March to renovate the third floor of the building — $1 million of which is being funded through donors.
The project targets a 4,260-square-foot section that includes multipurpose space and storage areas. The upgrades also will provide academic laboratory spaces to support nursing, human services and school counseling programs as well as faculty and staff offices.
Representatives of Northwest and Mosaic Life Care will discuss their partnership and the renovation project during a news conference outside Martindale Hall at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Nate Blackford, who serves as president of Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, said Mosaic supports the project in alignment with its interests in workforce development, specifically in health science areas such as counseling services, social work and nursing.
“We really feel the synergy and a shared desire to grow the workforce in northwest Missouri, and we’ll benefit greatly from that partnership,” Blackford, a Northwest alumnus, said in a statement. “It’s special, personally and professionally, to be part of a facelift to a part of campus that needs it.”
A significant partner to the university, Mosaic continues to support Northwest on numerous initiatives. Among them, Mosaic supplies athletic trainers to Bearcat athletics programs, medical expertise at the university’s Wellness Center and a sexual assault nurse examiner in collaboration with the University Police Department. Mosaic staff also serve on the Northwest nursing program’s advisory board, and several university faculty and staff members serve on various Mosaic boards. Further, Mosaic provided major support toward the construction of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, which was a site for vaccination clinics at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As two of the larger employers in the region, it’s important that we’re working together to make this a great place to work and live, and our partnership and our ability to work together — along with other organizations in the community — really helps to solidify that town and gown strategy that does make Maryville a very livable community,” Blackford said.
The third-floor renovation of Martindale Hall is the first phase of long-term plans to update the entire building, which was last renovated in the mid-1970s and includes Martindale Gymnasium. The Missouri General Assembly approved $8.5 million for the $17 million project through a matching grant.
“Northwest is fortunate to have Mosaic Life Care as such an invested community partner,” said Jill Brown, director of corporate relations and a major gift officer at Northwest. “Whether through the employment and care of our students or partnerships in the classroom and on the field, the list is long and the great ideas for collaboration continue to flourish.”