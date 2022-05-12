MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022, which is a national distinction that recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
“We are incredibly proud and humbled to receive this recognition," Nate Blackford, MMC-M president, said in a statement. "Our team of caregivers is dedicated to providing the best and safest care possible to those we are privileged to serve. This independent acknowledgment validates what we’ve always known ... we have a great team at Mosaic.”
According to a news release, MMC-M is one of 18 hospitals in the state of Missouri to receive the “A” grade out of 63 eligible hospitals.
“We are so proud of our caregivers for their focus on keeping our patients and visitors safe,” said Debbie Hoffman, MMC-M vice president of patient services. “Safety is a priority for our organization, and this recognition is a testament to the importance that our entire staff places on safety. Our culture of safety embodies the dedication and commitment we have to providing the best care for our patients.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent and national watchdog nonprofit organization. A press release stated the group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country. The grade is based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, infections and systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
To see MMC-M’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.