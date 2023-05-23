MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is encouraging Nodaway County residents to take a step toward better health with its new program, Walk with a Doc.
Walk with a Doc is an international nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation, according to a news release. The program brings doctors and patients together to walk at noon on every second Wednesday of the month on the walking path on the north end of the hospital.
“This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the world,” Dr. John Symonds said in a statement. “I’m very pleased to bring this exciting and simple program to Maryville as it has shown such improved health results for countless people around the world.”
The program is free and open to the community. Participants may walk with Symonds or other health care providers who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk.
“Walk with a Doc is honored to team up with Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville,” Dr. David Sabgir, founder of Walk with a Doc, said in a statement. “By incorporating this program into practice, the organization is demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community.”
According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:
- Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels
- Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity
- Enhance mental well-being
- Reduce the risk of osteoporosis
“There’s no question that increasing exercise, even moderately, reduces the risks of many diseases, including coronary heart disease, breast and colon cancer and Type 2 diabetes,” Symonds said. “Research has even shown that you could gain two hours of life for each hour that you exercise regularly.”
Nodaway County joins a growing list of communities worldwide that have started local Walk with a Doc programs. WWAD was started by Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. He has walked with patients and community members nearly every weekend since 2005.