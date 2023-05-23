Walk With a Doc

The local chapter of Walk with a Doc held its first walk on Wednesday, May 10. Mosaic Community Health Nurse Liaison Bridget Kenny said Dr. John Symonds shared the program’s background. “Some walked a block and others walked for 30 minutes or more,” she said. One participant’s name was drawn for a free Walk with a Doc T-shirt. Additional drawings will be held at future events.

 SUBMITTED BY BRIDGET KENNY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is encouraging Nodaway County residents to take a step toward better health with its new program, Walk with a Doc.

Walk with a Doc is an international nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation, according to a news release. The program brings doctors and patients together to walk at noon on every second Wednesday of the month on the walking path on the north end of the hospital.

