MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville announced in a news release that The Chartis Center for Rural Health has recognized the medical center as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital.
This recognition honors hospitals’ performances based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX. The INDEX uses publicly available data from eight different categories including inpatient market share, quality outcomes, costs and financial efficiency. The release called it the most comprehensive and objective assessment for the industry.